Thornton, Herschel











In Loving Memory of



Herschel E. Thornton Jr.,





founder of Thornton Funeral Home/Herschel Thornton Mortuary, who passed December 9, 1995, twenty-five years ago today. His legacy of service is continued by son, Herschel "Chuck" Thornton III, and grandchildren, Gloria and Brandon Thornton. He is fondly remembered by his loving family, friends, and the countless members of the Atlanta community that he served since 1945.