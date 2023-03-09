X
Thornton, Charles

Obituaries
2 hours ago

THORNTON, Sgt. (Ret.) Charles

Retired Sergeant Charles E. Thornton, age 47 of Elberton, Georgia, entered his eternal rest on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 9, 2023, 6:00 - 9:00 PM, located at Renaissance Church of Christ, Atlanta, GA.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 10, 2023, 12:00 - 5:00 PM, located at Mack's Funeral Home, Elberton Chapel. The family will receive friends from 3:00 - 5:00 PM.

Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 10:00 AM, located at First Baptist Church of Elberton, GA. Service will be lived streamed via the Mack's Funeral Home & Cremation Service Facebook page.

Interment will follow the Celebration of Life service at Lincoln Height's Cemetery with Military Honors.

Mack's Funeral Home & Cremation, Elberton Chapel. www.macksfuneralhome.com, (706) 283-4566.

