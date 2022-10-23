THOMPSON, Standish Fletcher



Standish Fletcher Thompson, age 97, of Marietta, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. The former United States Congressman and Georgia State Senator was known as Fletcher. He was born February 5, 1925 in College Park, Georgia; attended Central Park Elementary and Russell High School in East Point, Georgia graduating in June 1942. He enlisted in the U. S. Army Air Corps in February 1943 serving as a Second Lieutenant and Navigator in the Pacific until 1946. He entered Emory University, graduating in 1949. He was called back into the U.S. Air Force and served a pilot in a B-47 until the end of 1953; among other things, his duties included flying through Hydrogen Bomb Test clouds at Enewetok Atoll to collect samples and determine the level of radioactivity. Returning to East Point, he started a career in Aviation Insurance while attending Woodrow Wilson College of Law from which he graduated in 1957, passing the Georgia Bar Exam in 1958. He commenced the practice of law in East Point, Georgia in 1963, was elected to the State Senate in 1964 and the U.S. Congress in 1966 where he served three terms. He was president of the freshman Republican Congress (90th) and also was president of an aviation insurance firm before and after his public service, later selling his interest; he practiced law full time until the later 70s when he acquired and ran a Freight Forwarding Company in addition to his law practice. He was a member of the Atlanta Regional Commission in the mid 80s.



From 2009 until 2011, Thompson served as the Commander of the Atlanta World War II Roundtable, an organization that was created in 1986 "to hear and record the war experiences of World War II and to pass on to posterity the knowledge of World War II and the price - human and material - that was paid by our nation for the preservation of freedom in the United States and the World". He remained a faithful and loyal member of the group until his death.



He was married to the late Kathryn Cochran Thompson for 75 years until her death in February of this year. Always gracious and engaging, Kathryn was his vital and supportive partner throughout his political career and his life.



Fletcher is survived by two children, Charles Lawrence Thompson and Deborah J Thompson, both of Marietta, two grandchildren and their spouses; George Standish Orlin (Stormy) of Macon and Spencer Thompson Orlin (Ali), of Smyrna, and nieces and nephews.



A celebration of life memorial service will be held Saturday, October 29th at Sandy Springs United Methodist Church, 86 Mount Vernon Hwy, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. The service will commence at 1:00 PM. A catered reception will follow in the church's social hall.



He and his wife Kathryn will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery.



