Thomas, Nesby

THOMAS, Jr., Nesby Nesby Thomas, Jr., also known as "Bubba," and "Mr. T," passed away September 12, 2020 at his home in Avondale Estates, Georgia. He was predeceased by his wife, Ida Lois Anderson Thomas, and survived by his children Dwight, Terry, Angela, Chris, Abbey, and LaDema. Funeral services will be organized by Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home.

