Thomas, Julie

Julie Rose Thomas, 68, of Fayetteville, Georgia passed on October 21, 2022. She was born on May 29, 1954, in Chicago, to the late Stanley and Margaret Rose. Julie came to the knowledge of Jesus Christ as her savior while attending college. Julie is survived by her adoring husband of nearly 45 years David. They met at First Baptist Church Atlanta. Dave knew he met his bride when he complemented Julie's dress and she responded, "Thank you. I made it myself." Dave proposed on their first date and their life together can only be described as the embodiment of Psalms: 128. Julie is also survived by her daughters, Christy Albea (Stuart), Kimberly Rogers, Jessica Isaac (Robert), and Jennifer Jennings (Adam); grandchildren, Allie Albea, James, Harrison, and William Rogers, Addison and Thomas Isaac, Audrey, Hunter, and Wyatt Jennings; siblings, Deborah (Dr. William) Sanders, Nettie Rose (Wally Fraker), Susan (David) Krauter, Dr. Scott Rose (Malcom Morris). Julie was a spectacular cook, talented seamstress, and devoted teacher. She enjoyed hosting friends and family for football and holiday gatherings. When her daughters were young, Julie skillfully crafted matching Sunday dresses for them and later turned her talents to quilting, needlepoint, and knitting. Julie taught at Whitewater Middle School for 22 years retiring in 2014. She felt truly called to teach and found great joy in following her students' accomplishments over the years. Following retirement, Julie enjoyed singing in the church choir, socializing with her book clubs, cruising the world with Dave, and spending time with her grandchildren. A celebration of Julie's life will be held on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at First Baptist Church Peachtree City with visitation from 9:30 AM -10:45 AM and the service at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to First Baptist Church Peachtree City - Dream Bigger Fund (https://onrealm.org/fbcptc/-/form/give/now).

