Teusaw, Melynda

TEUSAW (MALLOY), Melynda E.



Melynda E. Teusaw, 82, of Tucker, passed away on May 21, 2021 at Emory Hospital.



Melynda was born in Chipley, Florida to Frank and Eliza Malloy on December 7, 1938. She married Dr. Dean Teusaw, Sr. on October 26, 1969 in Atlanta, Georgia.



She graduated from Troy State University and worked as a teacher in Dekalb County for six years. She was an avid tennis player and was on two ALTA Championship Teams. She was a stay at home mother for both children and became a member of the Dekalb County Board of Equalization.



She is survived by her husband, Dr. Dean Teusaw, Sr., son Dean T. (Laurie) Teusaw Jr., and daughter Jennifer (Ian) Feagin and grandchildren, Malloy Feagin and Miles Feagin.



Memorial contributions may be given to Tucker First United Methodist Church.



The family of Melynda Teusaw wishes to extend our sincere thanks to pallbearers Mike Gilliam, Danny Canning, Mike Rouile, Wayne Marinello, Dean T. Teusaw, Jr. and Ian Feagin.



Visitation will be 1:00 PM Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Floral Hills Funeral Home in Tucker, Georgia.



Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Floral Hills Funeral Home in Tucker, Georgia. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Arrangements are by Floral Hills Funeral Home.



