TEELA, Scott Morris



August 19, 1964 -



January 5, 2022



Age 54. A bright light went out in our lives on Wednesday, January 5 when Scott died of pneumonia at Northside Hospital in Cumming, Georgia. On Christmas Eve, he was taken by ambulance to the hospital and seemed to make progress. Then, each day, his oxygen levels began to continually decline in spite of being treated aggressively and with excellent care. Finally, medically, there was nothing more that could be done.



Scott was the third child of Robert and Janet Teela, but soon after his birth there were both physical and mental delays. Yet, from a challenging childhood he developed into a sweet, cooperative, charming adult with a keen memory and many areas of brightness. He was dearly loved by his parents, his brother Jim, and his sister Janice, as well as by a host of relatives. He never complained, and he never had to be entertained for he kept busy with his computer, his IPad, his word search books, and card games that he enjoyed.



For thirty years he lived semi independently under the umbrella of an organization called Little Friends in Naperville, Illinois. He held part time jobs in grocery stores, but when his health began to decline, he worked in a workshop for special needs adults. He was only twenty- five minutes from his parent's home, so enjoyed weekends with them, and many family vacations. He visited at least thirty states. He absolutely loved to travel and looked forward to every new adventure.



He moved with his parents to Roswell, Georgia in June, 2017. For six months in 2019, he lived with a roommate at Just People, another organization for special needs adults, until he had his ninth bout with pneumonia which left him needing continual oxygen. Compromised health did not prevent him from enjoying the smallest details of life. His cup was never half empty! His tenth pneumonia came early Christmas Eve day with no warning or any of the signs of his other pneumonias. His oxygen just began dropping. He once again gave a courageous fight, but this time he lost the battle. He is now in the arms of his Lord and Savior, free of any pain. Our hearts grieve and waves of sorrow flood over us as we try to make sense of this loss. His life taught us to see the wonder of every day, and his life made a difference to so many who knew and loved him.



Scott is survived by his parents Robert and Janet, his siblings Jim Teela (Kathy) of Brighton, Michigan, Janice Bradley (Wade) of Alpharetta, Georgia, and his nieces and nephews Claire Bradley, Grant Bradley, Elaine Bradley, and Joel Teela. He was predeceased by his four grandparents and his nephew Zachary Teela. In lieu of flowers please donate to Little Friends in Naperville, Illinois or Just People in Roswell, Georgia.



A funeral service will be held at Northside Chapel on Monday, January 10 at 2:30 PM. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Green Lawn Cemetery.



