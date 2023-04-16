TAYLOR, Miriam



Miriam Smith Taylor, age 82, passed away March 20, 2023, with her husband, Don; and daughters, Tracy and JaDon by her side. Miriam was born on January 17, 1941 to G.W. and Evelyn Smith in Lyons, GA. After graduating from Lyons High School in 1959, she studied Medical Technology at Georgia Southern and then at Georgia Baptist Hospital in Atlanta. In 1963, Miriam met Don Taylor and later they married on February 16, 1964, going on to have two daughters, Tracy and JaDon. Miriam and Don enjoyed 59 years full of UGA athletics, Masters Tournaments, and supporting their daughters' activities. In the late 1970s, Miriam began her career at The Lovett School, in Atlanta. She was a loyal, enthusiastic friend and coworker, as well as a supportive parent and fan of all things Lovett. Throughout her tenure, Miriam and Don could be found at athletic events, musical performances, as well as alumni functions. Miriam loved her family, including her beloved grandchildren. Patrick, Taylor, Eliza and Claudia enjoyed epic "Grammy Camp" adventures in Atlanta, and could always count on Grammy and Pop hitting the road to Birmingham or Chattanooga to support them in all their endeavors. Miriam was a faithful member of Second-Ponce de Leon Baptist Church, in Atlanta, for over 50 years. She served on various committees, coached basketball, taught preschool, and loved her Sunday School Class. In her free time, Miriam enjoyed gardening, painting, sewing, and playing the piano. Miriam spent the last six years in Birmingham, AL, at Kirkwood by the River. She and Don enjoyed their beautiful new surroundings, many delightful activities, and making new friends. In the last few months, she was loved and cared for by the wonderful and compassionate staff of Kirkwood. Miriam is survived by her husband, Don; her daughters, Tracy Thornton (Dean), JaDon Gardner (Vince); and her grandchildren, Patrick and Eliza Thornton and Taylor and Claudia Gardner. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Miriam's honor to The Lovett School or to Kirkwood by the River. A private family burial was held Saturday, March 25, in Washington, GA. A Memorial Service will be held at a future date.

