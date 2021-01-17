Taylor, Alicia

TAYLOR (MASON), Alicia



Alicia passed away in Atlanta, GA on December 26, 2020. She is survived by her brother Jack Mason; sister Sheila Smith; son Charles (Chuck) Taylor (wife Kelli); and three granddaughters, Catherine, Lillian, and Abigail. She was born Alicia Maureen Mason in Newport, R.I. on September 7, 1943, daughter of Jack and Helena Mason. She attended the Clarke School in Northampton, MA. Alicia married Charles S. Taylor III of St. Simons Island, GA on December 28, 1968 in Newport R.I. They relocated to Tarpon Springs, FL but would later divorce. She spent over 30 years working for the Veterans Administration, several of those years at the Bay Pines Florida campus. She was a wonderful and devoted mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed by her family. There will be a memorial held this summer in Newport, R.I. arranged by O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home.

