TATE, Anne Lois



Celebration of life will be held on Saturday May 20, 2023 11:00 AM, at O'Kelly Chapel Missionary Baptist, 2675 Centerville Rosebud Rd., Loganville, GA 30052. Interment, O'Kelly Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation, Friday, May 19, 4-7 PM Meadows Mortuary Inc., Atlanta, GA.