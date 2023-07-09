Task, Robert

TASK, Robert

Robert J. Task, who had a distinguished legal career in charitable giving and foundation work, died in Atlanta, June 5, from pancreatic cancer. He was 86.

After graduating from Cornell, studying at Scotland's Edinburgh University, and earning his LLD from Columbia Law School, he worked for the New York State Attorney General overseeing the Charitable Foundations Bureau (1969 – 1979).

He moved to Atlanta in 1979, as senior legal counsel for the American Cancer Society. He provided legal advice to the society's 57 chartered divisions and organized the first national conference on employment challenges facing cancer patients. A native New Yorker, he retired in 1997, returning to Manhattan.

He was a Trustee and Treasurer of the Bobst Foundation. He was also actively involved with the HealthCare Chaplaincy Network in New York, Calvary Hospital in New York, and the Mauritshuis Museum in the Hague, The Netherlands.

He is survived by several cousins and many devoted friends who drew him back to Atlanta 3 years ago. Contributions may be made to the Robert J Task Fund at HealthCare Chaplaincy Network, https://healthcarechaplaincy.org/donate-now/.

A Memorial Service is scheduled for 3 PM, July 14, 2023 at Peachtree Hills Place, 229 Peachtree Hills Ave., Atlanta.

