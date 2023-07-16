SWIFT, Leila



Mrs. Leila Adell Woods Swift transitioned July 3, 2023. Celebration of Life Wednesday, July 19, 2023, 10 AM, Zion Hill Baptist Church, 6175 Campbellton Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331. Instate 9 AM. Interment Georgia National Cemetery. Public Viewing Tuesday, July 18, 2023, from 12 PM to 6 PM with a Wake from 6 PM to 7:30 PM at Murray Brothers, 404-349-3000, mbfh.com.





Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

