SWANN, Calvin Dennis



Calvin gained his Heavenly Wings on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, surrounded by his son, grandsons, other loving family members, and the Medical Team in Las Vegas, Nevada. A native Atlantan, Calvin grew up in the South Atlanta Community on Martin Street off Jonesboro Road. He was a 1960 graduate of L. J. Price High School. He was a US Marine Veteran. He leaves to cherish his kind and loving memories: caring and loving son, Mario Me'Cholos Swann (Amy); grandsons, Mario II, Javon (Natalie); granddaughter, Milan; great-granddaughter, Gia'Naia, all of Greenwood, Indiana. His Atlanta Family: devoted brother and sister-in-law, Rudolph Valentino Swann (Dorothy Thomas Swann); other sisters-in-law, Emma Swann and family, Marian Swann and family; nieces, Bridgette Swann Davis (Mark), Sheila Swann Hutchins, Sheryl Walton, Raquel Swann Moss; nephews, Malcolm Swann (Monica) and family, Gartrell Walton (Priscilla) and family; great-nieces and nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews; the Bowen, Smith, Willis and Allen Families; cousins, an inherited sister-in-law, Doris Thomas Stroud; childhood friend, Irwin Hightower, and other friends.



A Memorial Celebration will be held on Friday, August 2, 2024, at 11:00 AM, Providence Baptist Church –1773 Hawthorne Avenue, College Park, GA 30337, with repast to follow in the Church Fellowship Hall.



Calvin will be missed immensely by all who knew and loved him."REST IN PEACE." Goolsby Mortuary, Atlanta, GA.



