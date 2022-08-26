Swain, Lindsey

SWAIN Sr., Lindsey



Homegoing service for Lindsey Swain, Sr. will be held Sunday August 28, 2022 at 2 PM in the R.W. Andrews Mortuary chapel, 1832 Washington Rd. East Point, 30344, 404-768-2544. Interment GA National Cemetery, Canton GA (when scheduled) Elder Deborah Hines Andrews officiating. He's survived by his wife, Frankie Hines Swain; and a host of other relatives and dear friends. RW Andrews Mortuary.

