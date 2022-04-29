Swain, Cyde

ajc logo
Age 80, of Atlanta, GA passed April 24, 2022. He is survived by his loving wife, Mildred Swain; his two daughters, Timika and Lucresha Swain; three grandchildren: Shaunta, Courtney and Zachary; two great-grandchildren: Shy'da and Nicholas; brother, Willie B. Swain; sister, Sarah Warthhen, and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, April 30, 2022, 9:00 AM at Willie A. Watkins Lithonia Chapel, 5843 Redan Road, Lithonia, GA 30058. Interment: Kennedy Memorial Gardens. Viewing TODAY from 2 PM-6 PM at Willie A. Watkins Lithonia Chapel, Lithonia.




Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - Lithonia/Special Events Chapel

5843 Redan Rd.

Lithonia, GA

30058

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

