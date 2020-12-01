SUTTON, Carletta J.



First Lady Carletta J. Sutton, wife of Rev. Michael E. Sutton, Sr., pastor of Dixie Hills First Baptist Church entered into rest on November 30, 2020. Services entrusted to William Gayleano Murray and Son Funeral Home, Inc. 404-963-5634 www.wgmurrayandson.com [wgmurrayandson.com]

