<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">SULLIVAN, Felicia<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Ms. Felicia Denise Sullivan, 50, entered into rest on April 19, 2021.<br/><br/>Ms. Sullivan was a joyous person who loved life and had a good heart. Her smile was contagious and she loved making people laugh. In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking, singing and watching movies.<br/><br/>Ms. Sullivan was preceded in death by her father, Tom McBride Sr. Survivors include her children, Jessica "Jess" Sullivan and Kashod "KayKay" Sullivan; mother, Hattie Bell McBride; brother, Tom McBride; sister, Linda; granddaughter, Faith Sullivan; godson, Ferrell; godmother, QueB; and a host of aunties, uncles and close family members.<br/><br/>A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 4pm at the Lumpkin Road Chapel, 2524 Lumpkin Road, Augusta, GA 30906. The family will receive friends on Friday, April 30, 2021 from 5-7 PM at Elliott Sons Funeral Home on Lumpkin Road.</font><br/>