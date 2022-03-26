SULLIVAN, Claude



Claude Townsend Sullivan will long be remembered for his selfless contributions for the benefit of us all in his beloved community of Highlands, North Carolina, his true and caring friendship for all who knew him and his deep love for his wife and family.



Claude was born on December 12, 1942, in Greenville, South Carolina to Claude and Lamira Sullivan. He graduated from The Asheville School for Boys, from Sewanee: The University of the South and received his law degree from the University of Virginia. After law school, Claude moved to Atlanta, Georgia where he stated practicing law and was one of the founding partners of the law firm Ford and Harrison. From there he became one of the leading airline labor lawyers in the country. With each negotiation, he made lasting friendships that he has treasured to this day.



After retirement, Claude moved home to Highlands where he volunteered and shared his talents and love for his Church and the community. Claude worked with The Bascom: A Center for the Visual Arts, The Highlands Community Child Development Center, The Highlands Historical Society, The Highlands Food Pantry, The First Presbyterian Church of Highlands,The Highlands Country Club and so many more.



Claude's greatest talents included his undemanding friendship with so many grateful classmates, colleagues and fellow travelers. He was a lover of life, food, wine, the environment and his vegetable garden. He brought civility and grace to all and to his contributions to Highlands.



Claude is survived by his wife Ann, his son Townsend and his wife Alicia, his son Allen, his sister and brother-in-law Lamira and Cary Fondren and his nieces Henley Coulter and Frances Fondren Bales.



If you would like to donate to honor Claude's life and his service to the community, please consider one of his many charities in Highlands.

