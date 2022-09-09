SULLIVAN, Alice
Ms. Alice Mae Sullivan, of SW Atlanta, passed away on August 26, 2022. Her Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022, 11:00 AM at South-View Cemetery, 1990 Jonesboro Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30315. Family and friends will assemble at the gravesite at 10:30 AM on the day of service. Today, public viewing will be from 1-6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW, Atlanta, GA, (404) 349-3000, www.mbfh.com.
Funeral Home Information
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW
Atlanta, GA
30331
https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
Editors' Picks
Credit: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution