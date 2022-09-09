SULLIVAN, Alice



Ms. Alice Mae Sullivan, of SW Atlanta, passed away on August 26, 2022. Her Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022, 11:00 AM at South-View Cemetery, 1990 Jonesboro Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30315. Family and friends will assemble at the gravesite at 10:30 AM on the day of service. Today, public viewing will be from 1-6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW, Atlanta, GA, (404) 349-3000, www.mbfh.com.



