STUMP, Keith B.



Keith B. Stump. Age 79, from Woodstock, formerly of Roswell, died December 6th, after an eight year courageous battle with multiple myeloma. Keith is survived by his wife, Wilma, of 57 years; daughter Jalene McCord (Chris), sons Craig (Didi), Kent (Tonya); grandchildren Russell McCord (Anna), Rebecca McCord, and Zachary Stump; great granddaughter, Maeve McCord. Keith was preceded in death by his parents Emil and Wanda Stump, brother Neil, and daughter Kimberly Kay.



Keith was a life-time member of IEEE, working as an electrical engineer at Siemens for 36 years and Power Engineers for 12 years.



Keith loved his time with his family, vacationing with family and friends, reading mysteries, fishing, and playing bridge. He will be remembered as a quiet and thoughtful man who took great pride in his work as an engineer and in the achievements of his family.



Keith was a member of the Roswell United Methodist Church. A private family service will be held at the RUMC Columbarium on December 9th, 2020. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Keith may be made to the RUMC Foundation, 814 Mimosa Blvd, Roswell, GA 30075





