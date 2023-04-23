STUBBS, Katherine



Katherine "KC" Cameron Stubbs, 77, of Atlanta, Georgia went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. She was born May 26, 1945, to the late Trawick and Cornelia Stubbs, Sr.



KC was a lifelong student and teacher. KC graduated from Agnes Scott College with a degree in psychology. After graduation she spent two years in the Peace Corps in Korea. When she returned from Korea, she studied at UCLA where she received her Ph.D. in Education Leadership. Afterwards she began her lifelong career as an elementary school teacher in the Atlanta Public Schools where she worked for 33 years. She loved her students and colleagues. Each year she had a new group of students and was convinced that they were her best class ever. KC was proud of the trips she and other 5th grade teachers organized to take their students for a few days to the coast of Georgia. She taught in several elementary schools and finished her career at Garden Hills Elementary School.



Her Church, Trinity United Methodist Church, was central in KC's life. She was active in the Homeless Ministry at Trinity. She worked many days in the kitchen and clothes closet to support the men who came to Trinity for support. KC always welcomed with open arms the new pastors at Trinity and many of them became some of her best friends.



KC enjoyed animals. For many years she had a cat, but in her later years she became a passionate "Dog Person". She had several dogs and enjoyed walking them in her Emory neighborhood. Shadow and Bear were two of her dogs and to know KC was to know Shadow and Bear.



KC loved being active. She ran over 20 Peachtree Road Races, several Marathons including the New York Marathon and many 10k races. She would quickly tell you that she hiked over 500 miles on the Appalachian Trail and all 14 states. KC would spend hours planning the hikes and studying the Appalachian Trail maps and materials. Her hike to the top of Mount Washington in New Hampshire was one of her accomplishments.



KC enjoyed people and telling them stories about her life. She never met a stranger. Whether it was a new member of Trinity Methodist Church, a hiker she met on the Appalachian Trail, a waitress at the Colonnade or Manuel's Tavern, or someone she met while walking her dogs they all became friends of KC. She enjoyed her life and the people who crossed her path.



She is survived by her brother, Trawick Stubbs and his wife, Carol; her nieces and nephews, Alice Stubbs and husband, Nigle B. Barrow, Jr.; Trawick H. Stubbs, III; Dr. Jane Harrell and husband, Michael; John Stubbs and wife, Erin; many grand nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her parents, Trawick, and Cornelia Stubbs.



A service will be held on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 1:00 PM at Trinity United Methodist Church in Atlanta, GA. Following the service, there will be a Celebration of Life in the Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to Trinity United Methodist Church 265 Washington St. SW, Atlanta, GA 30303.



