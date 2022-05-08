STRAUGHAN, Ann M.



Ann M. Straughan, 81, passed away May 3, 2022. She was born on March 8, 1941, in Anderson, SC. She grew up in Anderson, SC, was educated in Anderson public schools and Anderson College. Ann lived in Atlanta, GA, Jacksonville, FL, Marietta, GA, Greensboro, GA, and retired to Jacksonville Beach in 2013. Ann worked as an Executive Secretary at The Coca Cola Company then devoted herself to making a wonderful home for her family. As her boys grew up, she worked at the Gatewood School and subsequently traveled the world as a Delegate Supervisor with the Miss Universe pageants and she traveled the United States with the Miss USA pageants. More than anything, she enjoyed traveling with her husband Jerry, spending time reading and with family and friends playing bridge, golf, and sitting on the beach. Ann is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Jerry; sons Jay (Hope) of Newton, MA and John (Heidi) of Johns Creek, GA; her brother, Steve (Quinnette) Morrison of Anderson, SC; grandchildren, Matt, Billy, Martha-Ann, and Sydney. She was predeceased by her parents Henry and Vivian Morrison and sister Carol Carithers. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Jacksonville Beach, FL at Palms Presbyterian Church. The family will receive visitors at the church at 12:00 and will be available for a few minutes after the service. Following the service, guests are invited to fellowship at Jerry and Ann's home. The Memorial Service will be livestreamed at https://boxcast.tv/view/memorial-service-for-ann-straughan-meuvccyrtgfegx6p3dlv In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association https://www.alz.org/?form=alz_donate Please visit her online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family funeral Home, Jacksonville Beach, FL.

