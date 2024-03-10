Obituaries

Story, Sarah

1 hour ago

STORY, Sarah Singleton "Sally"

Sarah Singleton Story, known as "Sally" to her friends and family, passed away peacefully in her hometown of Atlanta on December 22, 2023. She was 73. Sally was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt and friend who was known for her intelligence, warmth and sense of humor.

Sally was born at Piedmont Hospital in 1950 and she grew up at the family's home in Conley, GA. She graduated from Walker High School (now McNair High School) in Atlanta in 1968. Following graduation, Sally moved to Buckhead and then joined the law firm King & Spalding as a legal practice assistant in 1973. She spent the rest of her career at the law firm, where she made lifelong friendships and worked primarily with partner, Herschel Bloom in the firm's Tax practice. Sally retired from King & Spalding in 2013.

A resident of Dunwoody for the past 30 years, Sally spent much of her time volunteering, participating in civic organizations and sharing her home with her beloved dogs, including Alice, Bo, Gigi, Buster and Trixie. Sally was most of all caring and compassionate, and she was a champion for people and animals who needed a second chance. Her support for organizations that provided those second chances was significant.

Sally was preceded in death by her father, Joe Brown Story, Sr.; her mother, Frances Scott Story; and her brother, Joe Brown Story, Jr. Sally is survived by her sister-in-law, Martha "Molly" Follette Story of San Carlos, CA; nephew, Jeremy Story (Julie) of Golden, CO; nephew, Matthew Story (Kelly) of Lakewood, CO; niece, Hannah Story (Marshall Powers) of San Mateo, CA; and grandniece, Lauren Story of Lakewood, CO. She also is survived by countless friends and other family members.

The family requests that anyone wishing to make a memorial gift consider two charities that were important to Sally – the FurKids Animal Rescue (www.furkids.org) and Giving Grace (www.remerge.org/giving-grace).

