Stinson, Herman

File photo

File photo

1 hour ago

STINSON, Herman

Mr. Herman Stinson of Mableton, GA, enetered into rest on June 10, 2022. A Celebration of Life Friday, June 10, 2022, 11 AM, Elizabeth Baptist Church, 4245 Cascade Rd. SW Atlanta. Rev. Dr. Craig L. Oliver, Sr., Pastor. Instate 10 AM. Interment Mt. Harmony Cemetery. Viewing today 12 – 6 PM, at Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000 mbfh.com




