Stephens, Eva

STEPHENS (HARTER), Eva Marie



Age 83 of Atlanta, GA was promoted to glory on January 22, 2022.



Born in Salem, VA, Marie developed a resilient work ethic as an integral part of the family farm. She was faithful to follow through on chores such as milking cows, feeding livestock, harvesting vegetables, all while working a paper route and maintaining high grades in school. In elementary school, she was a soapbox derby queen, sang in a dance band that was shown on television, played clarinet in the high school marching band and eventually earned the coveted position of band's drum major. Because of her hard work ethic, Marie earned an academic scholarship to Roanoke College where she was also a member and officer of Delta Gamma sorority.



During her senior year of college, she met her future husband, Blair Stephens. Upon graduation she entered the teaching profession where she taught English at Cave Spring High School. Soon thereafter, she and Blair, who was attending graduate school at Virginia Tech, married in 1963. Soon thereafter they moved to Atlanta where she soon assumed the responsibilities of the now dated term "homemaker".



Marie was an extremely kind, soft spoken, loving daughter, sister, aunt, mother and grandmother. An animal lover as well, she allowed most strays that came to the house to become new family additions. The homemaker position kept her extremely busy for 20 years until the children "flew the coop". She relished family gatherings, Bible studies, living by the "Golden Rule" and later, being the doting grandmother.



Marie is predeceased by her parents John Lawrence Harter and Aberdeen King Harter of Salem, VA as well as sister Linda Harter Vaughan of Pulaski, VA. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Robert B. (Blair), brother Melvin Harter (Covington, GA), and sister Helen Richmond, (Dallas TX), two daughters and two sons - Kathy Stephens Hightower (Al) of Huntsville, AL, Ann Stephens Youngerman (Danny) of Cumming, GA, Larry Stephens (Debra) of Atlanta and Brian "Tug" Stephens (Jamie) of Iron Station, NC, six grandchildren Sarah Grace, Chip and Elizabeth Hightower, Ansley Youngerman, Joe & Josh Stephens, five nieces and two nephews.



A memorial service will be held in the chapel of Sandy Springs Funeral Home at 1:30 PM, Sunday, January 30, 2022. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:30 followed by the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to Life Impact For Eternity (www.lifeimpactforeternity.org), Delta Gamma Sorority (www.deltagamma.org), & American Foundation for the Blind (www.afb.org).



