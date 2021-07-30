STELLING, Peter J.



Peter J. Stelling of Smyrna passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021 at the age of 78. A proud father and grandfather, he is survived by daughter Mary Ellen Hays, son Jonathan Stelling, 4 grandchildren, and his sweetheart companion Jody Collins Weatherly.



A lifelong Atlantan, Stelling was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity and a graduate of the Westminster Schools, Washington and Lee University and Grady College of the University of Georgia. Stelling shared a passion for classical music with his father, Peter John Stelling, and was an ardent supporter of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and the Atlanta Opera. He was a board member of the Georgia Opera, a precursor of the present Atlanta Opera, serving one term as President. One of his most memorable work experiences was serving as road manager for the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra during the early years of Robert Shaw's tenure as Music Director. A gifted writer, he co-authored A Place to Call Home - a family memoir - with his mother, Mary Ellen Stelling. More recently, he authored Music in the Dark - a novel and screenplay on the life and works of composer Richard Strauss. He was an active and committed member of Trinity Presbyterian Church.



A memorial service will be held at Trinity Presbyterian Church on Monday, August 9th at 11 AM. In remembrance of Peter's life, the family asks that any memorial tributes be made to the Atlanta Symphony.

