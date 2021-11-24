Steinberg, Francine Elaine

STEINBERG, Francine



Francine Elaine Hirschman Steinberg, 86, of Atlanta, died peacefully November 22, 2021, with her daughters and caregivers by her side. Born in New York City July 26, 1935, Fran was the only child of Joseph Hirschman and Dorothy Tanenbaum Hirschman. A real New Yorker, she grew up in the Bronx surrounded by a close family of cousins, aunts and uncles, plus many friends who became her lifelong family. Fran reluctantly moved to Atlanta in the 1950s with her former husband, Richard Steinberg (z'l), but soon adopted it as her forever home. Franny never met a stranger. She opened her home and heart to generations of transplants to the South, welcoming them for meals, connecting them to jobs and homes, and showering them with her warmth and wisdom. Fran was an incredible resource to all who knew her: she never hesitated to share her opinions or give advice. She had a heart of gold, loved to help, smiled at everybody, and endeared herself to all. Everyone loved Franny; She was a sister, friend or second mother to many, many people who will truly miss her. A talented saleswoman, she sold ads for apparel magazines until she retired in her 60's. Fran Steinberg was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Jeffrey David Steinberg. Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law Debra (Debby) and Joseph Berger and Jody Steinberg and Roy Wagner; granddaughters: Dana Berger Kirschner (Josh Kirschner); Danielle Wagner and Roni Wagner, plus rescued grand-dogs. She is also survived by a host of friends who were like family. Special thanks to Weg Wolde, Nadine Barrett, and Hortensia Morales for the incredible love and care that they provided. Much appreciation to Orchard at Brookhaven and Agape Hospice. Graveside services will be held 2:30 PM, November 24 at Greenwood Cemetery and via Zoom. Donations may be made to the Humane Society of the United States: (www.HumaneSociety.org) or The Temple Atlanta (www.The-Temple.org). Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999

