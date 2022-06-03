STARNES, Carole Louise Bomar



Carole Louise Bomar Starnes, 78, of Douglasville, GA passed away at home on May 31 2022, surrounded by loving family and friends. Carole was born on November 27, 1943, in Douglasville, GA, to Herschel Thomas Bomar and Ruth Lee Hanie Bomar. She attended Mt. Carmel Elementary and Douglas County High School Class of 1961. She completed the cosmetology program at Carroll County Technical School where she was Star Student. Her creative and artistic ability in multiple areas was known to all friends and family. She worked for area banks and was a principal in the family business, Mechanical Associates, Douglasville, a commercial and industrial mechanical contractor. In her retirement she enjoyed life on the water in Panacea, FL and Wedowee, AL. Carole was an avid reader and never met a book she couldn't master in a few hours. Loving the English language, Carole also never hesitated to edit the poor grammar of any author or speaker. Those who knew Carole from her childhood into her adulthood will always remember her contagious smile that drew you close. To her, those same friends also had many opportunities to enjoy long conversations with Carole on many topics of interest. Her sense of humor that we all enjoyed has been passed on and is alive and well in her son and grandson. Carole was a Christian and a member of the historic Campbellton Baptist Church in Fairburn, Georgia. Carole took great pride in her ancestry. Her father was a well-known and respected leader of Douglas County. The Bomar and Henley families were first families of Douglas County in 1870. She was also proud to be a Daughter of the American Revolution with membership in Old Unicoi Trail Chapter, Blairsville, GA. John Bomar (1734-1799) was her patriot ancestor. Carole is survived by her husband of 61 years, Robert (Butch) Harold Starnes. Her loving and caring son and daughter-in-law, Mitchel Alan Starnes and Cerese Gosnell Starnes of Douglasville, gave Carole a most precious gift, a grandson who owned Carole's heart, Spencer Mitchel Starnes. Born in 2017, Spencer infused love and energy into the family and was great comfort for his "GiGi" throughout her illness. Upon Mitchel's and Cerese's marriage, Carole also gained a step-granddaughter and family she cared for deeply, Kayla Pittman, her husband Dillon and son, Jimothy of Virginia Beach, VA. Carole is also survived by many special close friends but two neighbors, Shannon Kinzer Queen and Paige Moon Gates, also met expectations of loving daughters. Carole's other surviving relatives include her brother and sister-in-law, Herschel Lester Bomar and Carol Johnson Bomar of Douglasville; her sister and brother-in-law, Annette Bomar Hopgood and Charles Wesley Hopgood of Blairsville; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, James Van Buren Wallace and Jackie Wallace of Lithia Springs; brother-in-law, Dennis Starnes of Lithia Springs; her niece, Darlene Bomar Sorrell; her nephew, Lester Randall (Randy) and wife Loretta (Lorie) Gardner Bomar; her nephews, Rob Wallace and Nancy and Lamar Wallace and nieces, Cindy and Kenneth Ray, Tracy Starnes Wiley and Tina Starnes Schartle; and many other relatives in the Bomar, Henley, and Starnes families. The family would like to acknowledge their appreciation and love for all the friends and family who shared in Carole's journey. She was uplifted and comforted by your visits, calls, and cards. Most of all, she was blessed with your prayers. The family's heartfelt gratitude goes out to Anna Gordon, Lisa Parr, and Lisa Aigbe, three strong, loving women who cared for, prayed with, and comforted Carole each day as she journeyed to her Father's eternal home. The family will receive friends at Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home on Friday, June 3, 2022 from 12:00 noon until 2:00 PM. The funeral service will follow the visitation in Rosehaven's Chapel at 2:00 PM with Reverend Lloyd Latham officiating. Interment will follow in Mozley Memorial Gardens in Lithia Springs with Brian Eskew, Mike Nelson, Blake Bomar, Randy Bomar, Mike Motes, and Derrick Able serving as Pallbearers. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitleygarner.com for the Starnes family. Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the services for Carole Bomar Starnes. 770-942-4246.

