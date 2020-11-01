SPRIGGS, Samuel Charles



Samuel Charles Spriggs, age 73, of Landenberg, PA, passed away at home on October 11, 2020. Known as Charles to his Georgia sisters, Charlie to his northern friends and Babe to his wife, he was a constant mentor, inventor, musician and animal lover. Born in Gainesville, Georgia, to Laura Belle and Samuel Eldo Spriggs, he spent his early school years helping his father build houses and working construction, performing many jobs including foreman. Charles was a 'hands on' engineer and graduated from Georgia Tech with a degree in Industrial Engineering after which he attained PE and 5E certification. As an officer in the Army during the Vietnam Era, he rose to the rank of Captain and was stationed in Germany (529th Ordnance Company) and Korea (7th Ordnance Company). Hired by E. I. duPont de Nemours, Charles worked at several plants across the US designing operational systems before moving into Information Technology in Wilmington, DE. He is listed on the DuPont timeline as a founding father of the Electronic Corporate Directory in 1985 – leading a project that melded numerous software and hardware platforms worldwide to establish the largest email network in the world at that time.



Besides a corporate career, Charles loved inventing and living a full life. Holding patents on a Champagne Cork Remover and Fishing Canoe (the Eclectic Electric), he was a Guru of the Fix Ya Internet site, sharing his knowledge to help others resolve their problems. After retiring, Charles found enjoyment in helping friends at Castaway Cats and by becoming Chief Engineer and Maintenance Specialist at Faithful Friends Animal Society in Wilmington, Delaware. Over a period of 15 years, Charles provided Faithful Friends with hands-on maintenance and consultation for all systems including laundry, HVAC, plumbing, dog/cat apartments and condos, cat barn design, vehicles and more, inside and outside its 3 buildings. His favorite efforts were pulling together members of the volunteer outreach group, SWAT (Safety and Welfare for Animals Team), to build cat shelters and feeding stations to support cat colony caretakers and help low income families keep their pets home and safe. He went above and beyond for the Faithful Friends team even helping with personal home and car maintenance at times. Charles was on everyone's speed dial for help. He was a voice for the voiceless saving untold animals including wild life and especially cats. He became a beloved member of the Faithful Friends' family of dedicated volunteers and employees. He was lately involved with helping the Faithful Friends committee review plans for a new larger shelter. Charlie loved music and shared his guitar and vocal skills as lead guitarist of the Classic Groove, a local Rock'n Roll band hosted on Friday nights at CB Joe's TV & Appliance Store in Delaware. At his home in PA., he enjoyed taking care of the local wildlife and sharing musical evenings of guitar and piano with his wife. We will remember him as one who never stopped learning and striving to become the best one could be. He is survived by and was an inspiration to his wife and gofer, Steph, his four loving sisters, Jean, Genny, Rita and Mels, his brothers-in-law, Tom Ousley, Wayne Cook, Gene Coombs, and Tony Largin, many adoring nephews and nieces, and his well-loved animals. His encouragement, advice, giving, self-sacrifice and love will be sorely missed by all. The world was a better place because he was in it and his legacy will continue. Two future Celebrations of Life will be held at To-Be-Determined locations in the Spring (in PA.) and Summer (in GA). In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Faithful Friends Animal Society, www.faithfulfriends.us or to Castaway Cats, www.castawaycatsde.com.



Doherty Funeral Homes: 302-999-8277



www.https://www.dohertyfh.com/

