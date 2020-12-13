Spikes, David

X

David A. Spikes, 63, passed away on November 19, 2020 due to complications from COVID. David was preceded in death by his parents, Lanie Stowers Spikes and Gerald Spikes. He is survived by his sister, Sherrie Stanley and her husband Mike who live in Arizona. David was a devoted uncle to his niece Michelle Stanley and his nephew Jason Stanley and his wife Shan Wang. A life long resident of East Point he was a friend to many and a member of New Hope Baptist Church. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

