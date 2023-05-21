Speed, Flora

SPEED (MCDONALD), Flora



Flora Speed of Marietta, Georgia, died on May 18, 2023. She was born to James Thompson McDonald and Frances LeBron McDonald, and was raised in Tallapoosa, GA. She was a graduate of Huntingdon College in Montgomery, AL, where she was President of the student body. While there, she met the Rev. James O. Speed at Trinity Presbyterian Church.



Flora and Jim were married on August 2, 1958. Their family grew to include four children as they moved from Montgomery, AL to Alexander City, AL to Richmond, VA and on to Birmingham, AL before settling in Marietta, GA, in 1972. Her husband and children feel such enormous gratitude for all the ways she loved them over almost 65 years of marriage.



Flora created a warm and inviting home, and there was nothing she loved better than to have a full house with everyone's feet under her table and the screened porch full of stories and laughter. Flora and Jim also treasured their travels together, taking numerous trips to destinations as far away as the Holy Land and as near and dear as New Smyrna Beach, FL.



Throughout many years, Flora expressed her deep care for children by leading Girl Scout troops and serving as a long-time teaching assistant to first graders at The Walker School. She expressed her deep faith through her church service as a youth advisor, a mentor to children at Club 3:30, a visitor at Presbyterian Village, a guide to brides through the wedding guild, a joyful singer in the choir, and the energetic host of many gatherings in her home. Throughout her life, Flora cared for others in countless ways, including cards, calls and meals. Her love knew no bounds.



Flora is survived by her husband, Jim; her children, Beth Kindred (Doug), Mary Langford (David), Sarah McTyre (Andrew), and Todd Speed (Melanie); her grandchildren, Bill Langford (Bayli Anderson), Hall Speed, John Speed, Mac Speed, Mary Kindred, and Luke Speed; her great-grandchild, Declan Langford; and her devoted brother, Jim McDonald, and his children, James McDonald and Frances Reynolds; and their families.



A Memorial Service officiated by the Rev. Joe Evans will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Marietta on Thursday, May 25, at 2:00 PM, with visiting time following the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Marietta, in honor of Flora Speed.

