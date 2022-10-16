ajc logo
Solomon, Susan

SOLOMON (NYSTRUM), Susan Marie "Susie"

Susan Marie Solomon passed away peacefully at her home in Atlanta, GA surrounded by loving family on October 2, 2022, at the age of 76. She was born in Medford, Wisconsin, the daughter of Chester and Mary Lee Nystrum.

Susie was a graduate of the University of Florida. While living in Fort Lauderdale she became a stockbroker for Merrill Lynch, a field predominantly filled by men at the time, and earned membership in the Presidents Club. She enjoyed advising her elderly clients to own safe investments for their retirement. Later Susie moved to Atlanta and transitioned into the Technology field, where she earned the role as Vice President for Sunrise Business Systems/US Connect. She served in that position until 1996, retiring when the business was sold. She was an avid reader and enjoyed fine literature and mysteries. She loved her Florida Gator football team, golfing and was an excellent swimmer. She is survived by her husband, Edward Solomon; son, Michael Nystrum; and daughter, Lisa Solomon-Keel; granddaughters, Avery Nystrum and Kacie Lee Keel; brother, Alexander and Jennie Nystrum; and her sister, Pamela and Richard Barnes. Her brother, Chester Nystrum predeceased her. The immediate family and friends will gather in Stuart, Florida this weekend for a remembrance. She was adored and wiil be missed.

