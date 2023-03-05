SMITH, Myra



Myra Clark Smith of Monroe, Georgia died on March 1, 2023.



She was born in Covington, GA, on September 7, 1933, to Susan Fuller Clark and William Lee Clark. At one year of age she came to live with her cousins Sanford Steadman and Beulah Y. Steadman, acquiring two sisters at the time, Margaret and Elizabeth Steadman. Myra was the widow of William George "Bill" Smith of Social Circle, GA, marrying him in 1953.



She graduated Monroe High School in 1950 with honors. She was active in class affairs throughout her life. In 1972, she graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of Georgia (UGA) with a Bachelor's of Business Administration degree. While at the University she earned the following honors: The Zodiac Club, the top twelve junior women of UGA and only member from the College of Business Administration, membership in the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, Beta Gamma Sigma (international business honor society) and the National Accounting Honor Society. After college, she was employed as a Certified Public Accountant and had her own firm in Monroe for thirty-nine years. In addition, Myra served on the Board of Directors of OnStage, Inc., Walton County Hospital Authority, and the Walton Health Foundation. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Monroe since 1943.



She is survived by her son William Lee Smith (Kim) of Monroe, daughter Cathy Krieg Meadows (Greg) of Monroe, grandchildren Julia Smith Thames (Kent) of Charleston, SC, Heath Meadows (Haley) of Monroe, Chris Meadows (Erin) of Monroe, Katie Meadows Camp (Jake) of Monroe, and John Francis (Corinne) of Atlanta, GA; great-grandchildren Tripp Thames, Reagan Thames, Jacob Camp, Madison Camp, Tori Meadows, Annie Meadows, Niko Francis, Jonas Francis, and Sibyl Francis; nephew Jack Smith (Angie), niece Julie Smith Sellers and many great nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be Monday, March 6 at 10:00 AM at the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall and the Celebration of Life at 11:00 AM in the Sanctuary. Graveside service (family only) at the Covington City Cemetery, Covington, GA.



In lieu of flowers, donations will be appreciated to the George Baker Educational Trust Fund at the First Baptist Church of Monroe P.O. Box 351, Monroe, GA 30655-0351.

