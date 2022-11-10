ajc logo
Smith, Jerry

SMITH, Jerry

Mr. Jerry Allen Smith, age 89 of Smyrna, passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022. Mr. Smith retired as an officer from the United States Air Force, after having been a pilot and serving during the Vietnam war. He was preceded in death by his brother, James Smith; and his sister, Gloria Rightmire. Surviving are his wife Jane Smith, daughter Joyce Rachon (Gene) of Rockford, MI, and son Dennis Smith of Smyrna, granddaughter Katie Rochon. Interment will be at Georgia National Cemetery on Monday, December 5, 2022 at 3 PM with full military honors. The family will receive friends from 1-3 PM, Saturday, November 12, 2022 at the Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com, 770-435-4467.




