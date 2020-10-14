X

Smith, Clifford

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

SMITH, Clifford Clifford Gary Smith, age 66, of Buford, GA passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Clifford Garfield Smith, Jr. He is survived by his wife, Gena Smith, Buford, GA, mother, Myrtis Haley, Sugar Hill, GA, children, Chad and Amy Smith, Dunwoody, GA, Lindsay and Collins Westcott, Alpharetta, GA, Matthew Hall and fiancé Laura Lyon, Decatur, GA, Michael Hall and fiancé Emily Axelson, Brunswick, GA, siblings, Tony and Laurie Smith, Buford, GA, Lynn Jones, Sugar Hill, GA, grandchildren, Kinsey Smith, Sydney Westcott, Carter Westcott, Avery Smith. Mr. Smith was born June 18, 1954 in LaGrange, GA. A private family memorial service will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020 followed by a gathering of family and friends at Coolray Field (2500 Buford Drive, Lawrenceville) at 4 PM, to honor the life of Clifford Gary Smith. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Flanigan Funeral Home

4400 South Lee Street

Buford, GA

30518

https://www.flaniganfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.