SMITH, Carolyn



Carolyn Williams Smith passed into the arms of Jesus on April 2, 2022. She was born on August 2, 1941 in Pinehurst, North Carolina to Virgil Lester ("Byrd") Williams and Anne Hicks Williams.



She graduated from West End High School in 1959 where she was named Miss Senior and Homecoming Queen. She then won first place as Miss Robbins and was also named Miss Moore County. She advanced to win first runner-up in the Miss North Carolina pageant and was one of two contestants sent to represent the state in the Miss America pageant.



Carolyn initially planned to attend East Carolina State University to pursue a degree in education to become a teacher. However, her father encouraged her to consider becoming a nurse instead. She graduated from High Point School of Nursing in 1963. She accepted nursing assignments in Baltimore and Washington, DC. Looking back she felt it was the hand of God, Who in His providence guided her toward a divine appointment. She met the love of her life, a young surgeon named Joel Perry Smith, Jr., in the ER at a hospital in Winston-Salem.



The two wed in 1965 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. That same year, Carolyn's father suffered a debilitating stroke and remained bed-ridden for seven years until his passing. Carolyn frequently traveled back to her parents' home to help care for her father, utilizing the nursing training which he had strongly encouraged her to attain.



In 1967, Joel and Carolyn moved to Atlanta and joined Joel's father to develop their private medical/surgical practice. Carolyn assisted her husband by helping to manage the practice, overseeing the office, supporting the nursing needs and the bookkeeping responsibilities.



The two worked with others to help found a new physician-owned hospital named Doctors Memorial Hospital (later becoming part of Emory University Midtown). They helped create a volunteer women's auxiliary group that enhanced many hospital services to patients and families in need.



After twice surviving bouts with cancer, she served as a volunteer with the Piedmont Hospital Women's Auxiliary team to help patients navigate their cancer diagnoses with strength, purpose and dignity.



Carolyn and Joel were steadfastly devoted to one another for 56 years, until Joel's death in 2021. Despite dealing with a progressive lung condition, Carolyn faithfully served as Joel's primary caregiver during his advanced years. The two continued to enjoy studying scripture and praying together, taking advantage of every day they were given.



Although successful and accomplished, Carolyn most treasured her family and believed that love, service and devotion to her family was a great privilege and a blessing. Carolyn's love of family was surpassed only by her personal relationship with, and devotion to, her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Dr. and Mrs. Smith were active members of The Church of the Apostles for over 30 years, where she served as a lay leader of the church's prayer ministry and a fervent prayer warrior. She leaves a legacy of love for God and family that has had, and will continue to have, a multi-generational impact for the Kingdom of God.



Carolyn is survived by her children, Joel Smith, III (Shae), Preston Smith (Liz), Elizabeth Carroll (Kells) and her thirteen grandchildren, Joel IV, Tali, Hunter, Preston, Jr., Christi, Jordan, Marshall, Abigail, Lydia, Brayden, Carson, David and Grace. She was preceded in death by her parents Virgil and Anne Williams and by her husband Joel.



The Smith family will receive visitors at H.M. Patterson and Son – Arlington Chapel (Sandy Springs) from 5-7 PM on Monday, April 11th. A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, April 12th at The Church of the Apostles, followed by interment at Hillview Cemetery, LaGrange, GA at 3:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent in Mrs. Carolyn Smith's name to The Church of the Apostles, 3585 Northside Parkway, NW Atlanta, GA 30327 or to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611.



