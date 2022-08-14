ajc logo
X

Skelton, Carolyn

File photo

Combined ShapeCaption
File photo

Obituaries
2 hours ago

SKELTON (ESTES), Carolyn Yvonne

On August 10, 2022, Carolyn Yvonne Estes Skelton died after a brief hospitalization at the age of 86. Carolyn was born to Elsie Grace Smoot and James Beecher Estes in LaGrange, Georgia in 1936. In 1953, Carolyn married her high school sweetheart, William Ellis Skelton, III. Carolyn dedicated her life to raising her five children and filled their family home with love and laughter. A talented decorator and self-taught artist, Carolyn, along with her close friends, kept a small shop in Stone Mountain for many years selling her own paintings, crafts and flower arrangements. Carolyn loved reading, cooking, socializing with friends, bird watching, travelling, and especially time spent with her family. She is survived by three sisters: Charlotte McLain, Joan Perdue, and Sandra Krauth; five children and their spouses: Lynn Skelton Gay & George Gay, Bill & Janica Skelton, James R. Skelton, Ken Skelton, and Todd & Karina Skelton; seven grandchildren: Jennifer Frangi, Jason Skelton, Jessica Skelton, Will Skelton, Macey Skelton, Oliver Skelton and Lucy Skelton; and four great-grandchildren: Gwen Frangi, Maverick Frangi, Archer Frangi, and Ellie Ray Dowden. Her beloved husband of more than 68 years, Bill passed away just two days earlier on August 8th. A private visitation for immediate family will be held at H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel on Saturday, August 20, 2022; with a graveside service in LaGrange, Georgia to follow at a later date.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
Georgia’s Arian Smith to undergo ankle surgery; more injury updates from Kirby Smart9h ago
Georgia’s Dell McGee breaks down Bulldogs’ talent at running back
Atlanta United’s Josef Martinez has manager Pineda’s confidence
2h ago
Cincinnati’s Brandon Vazquez impresses Atlanta United, his former team
2h ago
Cincinnati’s Brandon Vazquez impresses Atlanta United, his former team
2h ago
Brief scuffles slow tallying in Kenya's close election
11m ago
The Latest
Fields, Martha
2h ago
Gunnells, Joel
2h ago
Housworth, Emory
2h ago
Featured
FILE - A cross and Bible sculpture stand outside the Southern Baptist Convention headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., on May 24, 2022. The Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention said Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, that several of the denomination's major entities are under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. (AP Photo/Holly Meyer, File)

Credit: Holly Meyer

Southern Baptist Convention’s sex abuse scandal draws federal inquiry
House passes federal health care, tax and climate change bill
Best high school players? Meet the 2022 AJC Super 11 team - with video
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top