Skelton, Carolyn

SKELTON (ESTES), Carolyn Yvonne



On August 10, 2022, Carolyn Yvonne Estes Skelton died after a brief hospitalization at the age of 86. Carolyn was born to Elsie Grace Smoot and James Beecher Estes in LaGrange, Georgia in 1936. In 1953, Carolyn married her high school sweetheart, William Ellis Skelton, III. Carolyn dedicated her life to raising her five children and filled their family home with love and laughter. A talented decorator and self-taught artist, Carolyn, along with her close friends, kept a small shop in Stone Mountain for many years selling her own paintings, crafts and flower arrangements. Carolyn loved reading, cooking, socializing with friends, bird watching, travelling, and especially time spent with her family. She is survived by three sisters: Charlotte McLain, Joan Perdue, and Sandra Krauth; five children and their spouses: Lynn Skelton Gay & George Gay, Bill & Janica Skelton, James R. Skelton, Ken Skelton, and Todd & Karina Skelton; seven grandchildren: Jennifer Frangi, Jason Skelton, Jessica Skelton, Will Skelton, Macey Skelton, Oliver Skelton and Lucy Skelton; and four great-grandchildren: Gwen Frangi, Maverick Frangi, Archer Frangi, and Ellie Ray Dowden. Her beloved husband of more than 68 years, Bill passed away just two days earlier on August 8th. A private visitation for immediate family will be held at H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel on Saturday, August 20, 2022; with a graveside service in LaGrange, Georgia to follow at a later date.



