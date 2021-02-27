SIMS, Robert Clayton



5/28/1953 – 2/23/2021



Honorably Discharged Veteran, honorable American, brother, Christian church member, and enthusiastic trumpet player Robert Clayton Sims (known both as "Robert" & "Clay") passed away in Atlanta, GA on February 23, 2021 at the age of 67. He was born May 28, 1953 in Gainesville, GA to the late couple Bob & Marie Sims.



Clay was confirmed at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, where he was active in youth activities, Methodist Youth Fellowship, choral groups, and musical groups as a polished trumpet player. Church music played a large role in his life. He most recently called Center Congregational Church home. Clay attended Westminster and R.L. Hope during his elementary years before graduating as a proud North Fulton HS Bulldog in 1971. Music and sports were foremost in his young life. He attended the prestigious Brevard Music Center for several summers en route to earning recognition as a member of the Northside Highlanders Band, the Georgia All-State Band, and the Youth Symphony of Atlanta. The stylings of Herb Alpert, Al Hirt, Louie "Satchmo" Armstrong, Miles Davis, and Dizzy Gillespie influenced Clay's trumpet play greatly. He also enjoyed competing in baseball, football, soccer, and swimming.



Clay matriculated to UNC Chapel-Hill, then heeded the call to enlist in the U.S. Army, serving from 1972-1975 while stationed at Camp Zama in Japan. He was a member of the prestigious 3rd U.S. Army Band. Clay came to love dogs while growing up with his family's beloved beagle, Stoney. He always had a dog by his side, most recently Miss Marie.



Clay is survived by brothers Kevin McNeill Sims (wife Janet, Charlotte, NC) and Boyce Griffin Sims (Atlanta, GA), and niece Allyson Marie Sims (Atlanta, GA). He will be laid to rest with full military honors at Georgia National Cemetery in a private family ceremony. A Celebration of Life gathering will occur at an appropriate and safe time. Memorial donations may be made to the Atlanta Youth Symphony Orchestra (https://www.aso.org/donate-today).



