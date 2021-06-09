SIMON, Helen



Helen Louise Simon was born on May 27, 1931 in Decatur, Georgia to the late Sandy and Thelma Jordan. She was raised and loved by Aunt Ella B. Williams and Grandma Mimee Lou, who preceded her in death. She graduated from the Herring St. High School (Class of 1949). She was also a graduate of Nightingale School of Nursing and Milton College finishing Food Services Classes at many DeKalb County Schools including DeKalb Tech. Between 1953 – 1998, she served as a Food Service Worker and Cafeteria manager at many City of Decatur and DeKalb County schools. Children were the love of her life. She began her work at Stocks Funeral Home around 1990 starting as musician for chapel services. After retirement, she became Senior Lady Attendant. From then on, she has played for numerous churches.



On January 29, 1955, she married the love of her life, David Simon. They began their courtship when in the 8th grade of school. To this union were 2 precious children, a daughter, Susan, and a son, Christopher, who preceded her in death. Helen Simon went home to rest in Heaven on Thursday, June 3, 2021.



A wake will be held on Thursday evening, June 10, from 6-7 PM at Stocks Funeral Home, 1970 Hosea L. Williams Drive NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30317.



The funeral will be held at Covenant Church on Friday at Noon at 1700 Corey Boulevard, Decatur, Georgia 30032. Masks are required for all attending.



The interment will immediately follow the funeral service at Washington Memorial Gardens, 700 Jordan Lane, Decatur, Georgia 30033.



Their will be a repast following the interment, from 4-8 PM, at the family home, 2670 Knox Street NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30317.

