SIMMS, Martha Joy



Martha Joy Simms passed on January 30, 2023 at home surrounded by family. Joy was born in Knoxville, Tennessee on June 27th of 1930. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Rex. They loved dancing, music, books, and enjoyed travelling together. Joy was an artist, gardener, and an animal and bird enthusiast. Joy loved her family and her life in the Atlanta area. She was a long-time member of St. Martins in the Fields Church and taught elementary children there for 25 years. Joy had many cherished friends in the church. She was very proud of her six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. We send her love and know that Joy and Rex are at peace together. She will be missed by all the members of her family and many dear friends.



Donations may be made to a charity of your choice.



