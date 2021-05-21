SIMMONS, Barbara



Barbara A. Simmons (Douglasville, GA) passed away on May 7, 2021. She leaves behind three children William (Pam) Simmons, Semone Simmons and Cara (Ken) Johnson. She is also survived by two siblings Catherine Brown, Anthony Petty, a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. Her funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 2560 Tilson Road, Decatur GA. The public viewing will take place Friday, May 21, 2021, from 1 PM-5 PM at Carl WIlliams Funeral Directors, Inc. 492 Larkin Street S.W. Atlanta, GA 30313, 404-522-8454, www.carlmwilliams.com.

