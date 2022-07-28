SIEGMANN, Carol



Carol Cobb Siegmann, 85, passed peacefully into her Savior's loving arms on Sunday, July 24, 2022. She was born August 3, 1936, to loving parents in Decatur, GA. She attended Decatur High School and received a bachelor's degree in Mathematics at Mercer University. She earned a master's degree at the University of South Carolina, where she met the love of her life, Bob Siegmann. They married in 1962. In 1968, they joined Clairmont Presbyterian Church. Carol sang in the choir, taught Sunday School, and led one-on-one Bible studies. Carol and Bob have three children: Rick, Lynn, and Don. Initially she was a stay-at-home mother, fully devoted to her family. She taught Mathematics at Georgia State University and Dekalb College (Georgia Perimeter College) from 1978 to 2001. Carol had a strong personal relationship with Jesus Christ. One of her greatest joys was spending time with her family. She was incredibly grateful to anyone who was serving her. She lived an abundant and fruitful life. She is survived by her husband, Bob, of 60 years, sons Rick and Don Siegmann, daughter, Lynn Harding (David), two grandchildren and many family members and friends. There will be a celebration of life service at Clairmont Presbyterian Church, Saturday, July 30, at 11:30 a.m., with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to Clairmont Presbyterian Church - Memorial Fund, 1994 Clairmont Rd, Decatur, GA 30033.



