Shockley, Marie

SHOCKLEY (PEARSON), Marie Arnette



Marie P. Shockley, 83, of Marietta, Georgia, passed away on May 10, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.



Marie was born on April 5th, 1938 in Alexandria, Virginia; the only child of Jessie and Ida Pearson. After graduating from Virginia State, she began a life full of travel. She worked for over 30 years in the Federal Government, taking her from the DC area to Atlanta. After retiring, she fulfilled a lifelong dream of joining and completing a tour with the Peace Corps in Namibia. She was a constant volunteer at various organizations and enjoyed helping others.



Marie is survived by his daughters Ciara Arnette and Karen Shockley; two grandchildren Anita Crumlin and Michael Crumlin.



The family wishes to extend their gratitude to her many friends, coworkers and volunteers for including her in their life and invites them to "Celebrate her Home" service, will be held September 14th at 11 AM at Saint Joseph Catholic Church - 711 North Columbus Street, Alexandria, VA 22314. The celebration will be live-streamed and available for attendees to Zoom and participate.

