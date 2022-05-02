Shirley, Sharon

SHIRLEY (NEWELL), Sharon



Sharon Newell Shirley, 74 of Atlanta, passed peacefully away in her sleep on April 26, 2022, after a long and courageous fight with cancer. Known affectionately as "Lita" to her family, she loved her family more than anything else. Sharon was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and a great friend to many. A strong Christian woman of Grace, who gave unconditional love to us all…May her legacy of life continue to inspire us all.



Sharon was born in Kenedy, Texas on July 10, 1947 to Alton and Winnie Newell, their third child and only daughter. Her father was a pioneer in the metal recycling industry and the inventor of the Newell Car Shredder, which forever changed and revolutionized the world wide metal recycling industry. Sharon graduated from Alamo Heights High School and attended College at Mary Hardin Baylor. She worked for and with her father, and learned many valuable and worthy skills and traits. She went on to be the Owner and President of Newell Recycling of Atlanta which was the largest privately owned metal recycling company in the SE United States. She was loved by her colleagues and co-workers, as she was by so many people all over the world.



Sharon was an avid traveler and golfer, loving to travel the world and playing golf at some of the most beautiful courses in the world.



Sharon is survived by her husband of 33 years, Louis E. "Chip" Shirley, III ; sons, G. Robert "Bobby" Triesch, III , Justin Newell Triesch and wife Lina C. Triesch; step-sons, Chad Shirley and wife Sara, Lance Shirley and wife Jessica, Rhett Shirley and wife Molly; grandchildren, Avery Newell Triesch, Camilla McWilliams Triesch, AnneMarie Newell Triesch; step-grandchildren, Nicholas Shirley, Madison Shirley, Cooper Shirley, London Shirley, Maeve Shirley, Charlotte Shirley, Frances Shirley, Walter Shirley, Rhodes Shirley; and brother, Scott Newell, Jr. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Andee's Army and/or The Nsoro Foundation. Her ashes will be scattered in a field with Texas Wildflowers at the ranch of her son, Justin, near Uvalde, Texas at a later date. A memorial service will be Friday, May 6, 2022 at 2 o'clock at First Baptist Church of Atlanta, 4400 N. Peachtree Rd., Dunwoody, GA 30338.



