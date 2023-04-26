SHAW, Frank R.



Frank R. Shaw, formerly of Atlanta, passed away from cardiomyopathy at home on April 21, 2023. He lived a full and wonderful life as a loving husband and father, doting grandfather, brother, uncle and an accomplished businessman. Frank was a kind and caring man but could be strong-willed. He was fiercely devoted to his wife, Susan, with whom he enjoyed many happy times throughout their 49-year marriage.



Frank was born to Charles Bascomb and Mattie Norvelle Rogers Shaw on May 16, 1938, in Mullins, SC. Upon the death of his parents as a young teenager, he moved to live with family in Charleston. Frank graduated from North Charleston High School after which he attended Furman University where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Master of Divinity degree from Southeastern Theological Seminary.



Having lost both parents at an early age, Frank was interested in the elderly and began his career in the long-term health care business in 1970, serving as administrator, regional director, owner and consultant to various companies in both private and governmental sectors. Through the years, he served on the Georgia State Health Policy Council, was active in the Georgia Nursing Home Association, and served as the late U.S. Senator Paul Coverdell's delegate to the White House Conference on Aging.



Frank was also active at Furman University, serving on various boards and committees, and was trustee emeritus at the time of his passing.



After learning of his Scottish ancestry, he became a member of the Clan Shaw Society, St. Andrews's Society of Atlanta, Burns Club of Atlanta, and was a fellow of the Society of Antiquaries of Scotland and a member of the business board of the University of Glasgow's Centre for Robert Burns Studies. But Frank's greatest love of things Scottish was his research and writing of the country's history and Scotland's Bard, Robert Burns, which he was able to do from his library collection of over 5,000 books.



Frank was predeceased by his parents and nine older siblings. He is survived by his wife, Susan Etheridge Shaw; son, Scott F. Shaw; beloved grandchildren, Ian Bascombe Shaw and Stirling Elizabeth Shaw; daughter-in-law, Denise V. Shaw; sister-in-law, Carol Etheridge; brothers-in-law, Vic (Janie) Etheridge, Mark (Debbie) Etheridge and Dave Etheridge; special friends, Iqbal (Janet) Paroo, Ed (Mary) Loy, and Patrick (Mary Jane) Scott; and a wealth of nieces, nephews and friends whom he cherished.



At Frank's request, a private family burial will be held at Arlington Cemetery in Sandy Springs, GA on Saturday, April 29, 2023.



If you care to make a contribution, please consider the American Heart Association or the Etheridge Scholarship Fund at Furman University which Frank set up in memory of his beloved in-laws, Ernesteen and W. Victor Etheridge (Development Department, Furman University, 3300 Poinsett Highway, Greenville, SC 29613).

