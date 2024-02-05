SHARP, Marion



Early Wednesday morning, January 31, 2024, Marion Sharp entered into the presence of her beloved Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ, who through His precious blood, steadfast love, and endless grace saved her from her sins and gave her the wonderful gift of eternal life.



Marion was born in Alexandria, Louisiana, in 1933, to her dear parents, James F. Callaham, Sr. and Jessie Callaham. She was blessed to have a devoted older brother, James F. Callaham, Jr. During her childhood, the family lived in Georgia, Kentucky, Florida, and South Carolina. Marion graduated from Murphy High School in Atlanta and attended Agnes Scott College. Her first marriage was to Robert Gallatin Paxton, and they were blessed with two children, Susan and Galla.



Her life was characterized by love, commitment, and service to her Lord Jesus Christ, her family, and to many other people whom God brought into her life. After living many years in New England, she moved back to Atlanta, where she has lived for the past 35 years. Throughout her life, she has faithfully served in many ways by teaching neighborhood women's Bible studies, working in children's ministries, serving as a prayer counselor, volunteering with Leading the Way, and ministering to many different individuals in various ways.



She loved to travel, encourage family and friends, humbly share her rich reservoir of wisdom, love those who were in need and hurting, and rejoice in the blessings of others. God blessed her with a remarkable number of special friends, for whom she repeatedly expressed gratitude. She deeply loved The Church of the Apostles and God's people, who were a continual blessing to her.



She will be affectionately remembered for her love for the Lord, a deep faith, her ministry of prayer, beautiful kindness, and for her peaceful and tranquil spirit. Marion was generous, loyal, optimistic and enjoyed using her gift of hospitality to bless others. All of this she would attribute to the goodness and grace of God.



Marion was predeceased by her parents, her brother, and her second husband, Edgar E. Sharp.



She is survived by her children, Susan (Steve) Hooker of Marietta, GA and Galla (Toni) Paxton, Jr. of Santa Rosa Beach, FL. Stepchildren: Bill Sharp, Rebecca (David) Rust, Kenny (Laura) Sharp. Grandchildren: Xan Paxton, Kyle (Olivia) Paxton, Dylan Paxton, and Elisabeth (Chris) Keating, Jimmy Sharp, Josh Sharp, John Rust, Lindsey Rust. Great-grandchildren: Gallatin and Maryanne Keating, Zion Paxton, Joseph Keating (due late February).



The family wants to express heartfelt gratitude for the excellent, compassionate medical care provided to Marion for many years by Dr. Brenton Black and Dr. Alvaro Velasquez.



A memorial service will be Monday, February 5, 2024, at 1 o'clock, at The Church of The Apostles.



Memorial Donations:



The Church of The Apostles, 3585 Northside Parkway, Atlanta, GA 30327.



Leading the Way, PO Box 20100 Atlanta, GA 30325.





