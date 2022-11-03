SHARP, Hugh Wilson



Hugh Wilson Sharp passed away on October 28, 2022. Public viewing, Friday, November 4, 2022, 9 AM-6 PM; Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Omega Service follows at 6 PM, both at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, Atlanta, GA. Funeral service, Saturday, November 5, 2022, 11 AM, at Christian Fellowship Baptist Church, College Park, GA.

