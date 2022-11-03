SHARP, Hugh Wilson
Hugh Wilson Sharp passed away on October 28, 2022. Public viewing, Friday, November 4, 2022, 9 AM-6 PM; Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Omega Service follows at 6 PM, both at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, Atlanta, GA. Funeral service, Saturday, November 5, 2022, 11 AM, at Christian Fellowship Baptist Church, College Park, GA.
Funeral Home Information
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW
Atlanta, GA
30331
https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
Editors' Picks