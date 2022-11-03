ajc logo
Sharp, Hugh

2 hours ago

SHARP, Hugh Wilson

Hugh Wilson Sharp passed away on October 28, 2022. Public viewing, Friday, November 4, 2022, 9 AM-6 PM; Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Omega Service follows at 6 PM, both at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, Atlanta, GA. Funeral service, Saturday, November 5, 2022, 11 AM, at Christian Fellowship Baptist Church, College Park, GA.

Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

