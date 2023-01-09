ajc logo
X

Shannon, Patrick

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SHANNON, Reverend

Patrick Smith

Reverend Patrick Smith Shannon, age 82, of Smyrna, GA passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023.

Born in Thomasville, GA to the late W.C. and Jewel Smith Shannon, he spent most of his childhood in East Point, GA. He graduated from Russell High School, Young Harris College, Georgia State University, and Emory Chandler School of Theology.

Reverend Shannon served as a United Methodist Church minister in the North Georgia Conference for 42 years.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Patricia Skelton Shannon; son and daughter-in-law, Timothy and Karen Shannon; daughter and son-in-law, Heidi and Steve Cook; grandsons, Nicholas and Zachary Shannon, William and Peter Cook.

A Memorial Service will be held 2 PM Wednesday, January 11, at Smyrna First United Methodist Church, 1315 Concord Road, Smyrna, GA 30080. A private family burial will be held at Riverdale Methodist Church Cemetery in Riverdale, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Smyrna First United Methodist Church Building Fund. Arrangements by Carmichael Funeral Home, Smyrna, GA (770) 435-4467. Online condolences may be left at www.CarmichaelCares.com




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Carmichael Funeral Homes - Smyrna

2950 King Street S.E.

Smyrna, GA

30080

https://www.carmichaelfuneralhomes.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Sound familiar? Falcons carry high hope into offseason5h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons’ opponents are set for 2023 season
3h ago

2 Clayton County inmates face charges after video of attack surfaces
8h ago

Credit: Jean-Marc Bouju

Adam Rich, former 'Eight Is Enough' child star, dies at 54
6h ago

Credit: Jean-Marc Bouju

Adam Rich, former 'Eight Is Enough' child star, dies at 54
6h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Desmond Ridder finished late-season audition at 2-2
4h ago
The Latest

Rempe, Nancy
Wasilewsky, Aubrey Leigh
Flowers, Joyce
1h ago
Featured

Know Your Dawgs: National Championship game preview
16h ago
Photos: Bulldogs arrive for national championship game
One beloved Georgia bulldog will miss the college championship game
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top