Shannon, Patrick

SHANNON, Reverend



Patrick Smith



Reverend Patrick Smith Shannon, age 82, of Smyrna, GA passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023.



Born in Thomasville, GA to the late W.C. and Jewel Smith Shannon, he spent most of his childhood in East Point, GA. He graduated from Russell High School, Young Harris College, Georgia State University, and Emory Chandler School of Theology.



Reverend Shannon served as a United Methodist Church minister in the North Georgia Conference for 42 years.



He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Patricia Skelton Shannon; son and daughter-in-law, Timothy and Karen Shannon; daughter and son-in-law, Heidi and Steve Cook; grandsons, Nicholas and Zachary Shannon, William and Peter Cook.



A Memorial Service will be held 2 PM Wednesday, January 11, at Smyrna First United Methodist Church, 1315 Concord Road, Smyrna, GA 30080. A private family burial will be held at Riverdale Methodist Church Cemetery in Riverdale, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Smyrna First United Methodist Church Building Fund. Arrangements by Carmichael Funeral Home, Smyrna, GA (770) 435-4467. Online condolences may be left at www.CarmichaelCares.com



