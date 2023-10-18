SEXTON, Jane Lee



On Monday, October 16, 2023 Jane Lee Sexton, loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, cousin and friend, passed away at the age of 80.



Jane Lee was born September 9, 1943 in Atlanta, Georgia to Guy and Sarah Conner. Jane Lee attended Oglethorpe University in 1961, where she found the love of her life, Robert "Bobby" Thomas Sexton. They were married on September 16, 1965. Together, Bobby and Jane Lee, lovingly raised two children, Mont and Jodie and provided endless amounts of affection to their daughter-in-law, Ashely, their son-in-law, Todd, and their two granddaughters, Emma and Abigail.



Jane Lee was the life of the party and she loved being surrounded by people, love and laughter. She and Bobby welcomed friends and family into her home for countless birthday parties, retirement parties, bible studies, church gatherings, wedding showers, baby showers, super bowl parties, and movie nights. Jane Lee ran a successful small business named All That Glitters that focused on custom, meaningful, fine jewelry often designed right at her dining room table. Jane Lee lived a wonderful, full life and her beautiful spirit will always glitter on those who knew her.



Jane Lee is survived by her two children, Mont and Jodie; her daughter-in-law, Ashley; her son-in-law, Todd; and her two grandchildren, Emma and Abigail.



Funeral services will be held at H.M. Patterson & Sons Oglethorpe this Thursday. Visitation to begin at 10 AM, service at 11 AM, followed by a burial at Westview Cemetery at 1:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association in Jane Lee's honor.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com