SEWELL, Lucile D.



Mrs. Lucile D. Sewell, age 95, of Smyrna, passed away December 17, 2021. She was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Mableton. Preceded in death by her husband, Harold L. Sewell; sons, Billy Sewell and Ricky Sewell. Survived by her children; Jean Stewart, Peggy Miller, Susan Warren and her husband, Chuck; 12 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, several great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Tuesday December 21 at 11 AM in the chapel of Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home with Rev. Jason Berryhill, Rev. Dennis Reese and Rev. Billy Lord officiating. Interment will follow in Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends between the hours of 4 until 8 PM Monday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.GeorgiaMemorialPark.com. Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2000 Cobb Parkway SE, Marietta, GA 30060. 770-432-0771.



